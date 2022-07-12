‘Workin’ Moms’ Catherine Reitman on being married to TV husband Philip Sternberg

Catherine Reitman and Philip Sternberg have incredible chemistry — on-screen and off.

Reitman, who plays Kate Foster in the series "Workin' Moms," talked to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday about what it's like working on set alongside husband and co-star Sternberg, who plays Nathan Foster, her husband on TV.

“He’s the greatest,” Reitman, 41, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of Sternberg, who she will be celebrating 14 years of marriage with in September. But Reitman, the show’s creator and director, was quick to note that there was initially a bit of a learning curve.

“Look, it’s taken a lot of work and patience to create a working dynamic together where we know how to do that on set, and then turn it off and parent together at home,” she explained. “And I’m one of the lucky ones, I get to look across the set and my best friend, my husband, is rooting for me in each scene.”

Catherine Reitman and Philip Sternberg (in 2018) are married in "Workin Moms" and in real life. GP Images / Getty Images

Reitman said that over the course of six seasons, she and Sternberg have become “masters” at talking through any conflicts.

“We work our way though it,” she shared. “Like any dynamic, I think you sort of figure out your language — how you speak to each other and when to wear what hat ... And I’m lucky because I’ve got a pretty spectacular guy.

Reitman, who shares sons Jackson, 9, and Liam, 6, with Sternberg, said she created “Workin’ Moms” after she noticed “there weren’t any authentic mother stories” on TV.

“It was always like the sappy story or some frazzled mother,” she quipped. “It was really fun to be able to just flesh out the full three-dimensional world of a working mother.”

When asked about the show’s success, Reitman acknowledged that “being created by a woman helps.”

“A lot of the shows that I was raised to watch, weren’t created by women,” she said. “That’s not to say they weren’t wonderful, but they were lacking the specificity.”

Jenna echoed that statement when she expressed that she loves the show is because there's a "nuanced view of motherhood, which has not always been the case."

“Workin Moms" was renewed last month for its seventh and final season. Reitman is the daughter of the late Ivan Reitman, the filmmaker behind "Animal House" and "Ghostbusters."

