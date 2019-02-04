Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 2:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

For fans of the “Toy Story” franchise, a glimpse of the newest sequel during Super Bowl LIII was a delightful surprise.

Disney released a tease of “Toy Story 4” toward the end of the big game on Sunday, and the clip begins showing Woody reunited with his sweet friend, Bo Peep, after 20 years.

It also shows Buzz Lightyear tied up — literally — on a carnival prize board with two new characters, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

In "Toy Story 3," the 2010 Oscar winner for best animated feature film, audiences saw Woody and Buzz being passed down to a new owner, Bonnie, from their longtime friend and playmate, Andy.

Bonnie is not seen in the short clip, but a Disney news release says the entire gang of toys continues to be in her care during a family road trip that leads to, of course, an unexpected adventure.

Reunited! Woody and Bo Peep are back together in "Toy Story 4." Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Disney said the sequel also will introduce a new character, Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, in addition to those starring Key and Peele.

The original “Toy Story” was released on Nov. 22, 1995, a hit that was surpassed in 1999 with “Toy Story 2,” the first animated sequel to gross more than its original.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have voiced the lead characters in each of the movies, and both actors have suggested in recent social media posts that the new sequel could be the final chapter in the "Toy Story" franchise.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4," Hanks wrote in an Instagram post last week that showed him inside a recording studio. "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."

Allen also posted on social media to note he had wrapped up his voice work.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," he wrote in a tweet. "Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story...man it's got everything."

“Toy Story 4” opens in theaters on June 21.