Feb. 6, 2019, 2:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Talk about a wonder-ful moment!

On Tuesday, Josh Saviano, who played best pal Paul on "The Wonder Years," posted a delightful selfie with his two former co-stars, Fred Savage (Kevin) and Danica McKellar (Winnie), and we're feeling all warm and fuzzy!

"The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2,: wrote Saviano, then tagged his fellow actors, adding, "you guys are like family to me. Love ya!"

"Wonder Years" aired from 1988-93, a period coming-of-age dramedy that followed Kevin Arnold as he grew up in the 1960s and 70s. McKellar marked the 31st anniversary of the show's premiere last week with a throwback picture of herself with Savage:

She wrote, "Hard to believe that exactly 31 years ago today, #TheWonderYears premiered for the very first time ...! ... And what a legacy! Thank you to all my fans who have followed me on my career's journey since those days ... I'm so grateful for the life I have today, and it all started with the premiere of this revolutionary little show."

This certainly isn't the gang's first reunion; in 2014 they met up for a 92nd Street Y event in New York City and posed for photos, and in 2016 Savage and Saviano took in a Rangers game together.

These days, McKellar continues to act but is also a mathematician and writer; Savage acts and directs, and currently hosts the game show "Child Support" with Ricky Gervais; and Saviano is a lawyer who occasionally acts.

Paul (Josh Saviano), Kevin (Fred Savage) and Winnie (Danica McKellar) in their "Wonder Years" days. Getty Images

Last year, McKellar told TODAY that one episode of the show helped send her down the academic path.

"One of my favorite storylines was that Winnie Cooper scored higher on her math SATs than Kevin Arnold did, which ended up being kind of foreshadowing for me and all my mathematics," she said. "This story was set back in the 1960s, and at that point, it wasn't really socially acceptable for girls to do better at math than boys. So what can I say, Winnie Cooper was ahead of her time."

But our favorite thing about this photo is to know they're all still friends, over 30 years later. That's enough to get us nostalgic all over again!