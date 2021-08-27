'The Wonder Years' reboot takes fans back to the '60s in new trailer

Fans of "The Wonder Years" are in for a treat as a trailer has been released for the upcoming reboot.

The clip is jam-packed with nostalgia and gives eager viewers their first glimpse at what the new show, which follows a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s, will look like.

The revival centers on 12-year-old Dean Williams, played by Elisha "EJ" Williams, who steps into Fred Savage's role as the show's young lead. (Savage famously played Kevin Arnold on the original show, which ran from 1988-93.)

While the characters are all new, there are still some familiar notes in the trailer, including that iconic song by Joe Cocker: "With a Little Help From My Friends."

The teaser opens with a scene of Dean on the school bus crushing on a girl wearing a preppy letterman jacket and putting another student in a headlock. "She's tough," his friend says. "I know," replies a lovestruck Dean, who practically has hearts in his eyes. "I dig it." It's a scene that's sure to give fans some Winnie Cooper vibes.

Elisha "EJ" Williams plays 12-year-old Dean Williams, stepping into former star Fred Savage's role as lead. Erika Doss / ABC

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle is the show's narrator.

"It's weird to grow up in a time when your mom and dad have to give you the police talk, or when a presidential election creates a racial divide," he says in a voice-over. "But it was 1968, the year I turned 12. The age of locker rooms, bullies ... and girls."

True to its time period, the show will explore social issues including racism, and one part of the trailer shows Dean trying to desegregate the baseball team.

While the characters have changed, "The Wonder Years" will still serve plenty of school-age drama that viewers remember from the original. Erika Doss / ABC

"Some people didn't feel like we needed to mix Black people with white people," Cheadle's Dean says. "I didn't understand all that."

Savage is still closely connected to the show, although this time around he'll be behind the scenes as a director. He is also one of the executive producers, alongside creator Saladin K. Patterson, Marc Velez and Lee Daniels.

The reboot premieres Sept. 22 on ABC.