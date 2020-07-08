Steals and Deals are here with up to 72% off on relaxing self-care essentials

'Wonder Years' reboot centered on Black family in the works

ABC is working on a pilot that will follow a middle-class Black family in the turbulent late 1960s.

/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Fans of "The Wonder Years" may soon get the chance to watch a reboot of the show.

A revival of the ABC coming-of-age dramedy that will center on a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, is in the works at the network, reported Deadline. The project has received a pilot production commitment.

The show will be written by Saladin K. Patterson, based on his experience growing up in Montgomery. It will be set in the late 1960s — the same turbulent era the original series was set in.

Fred Savage, center, and the rest of the cast of "The Wonder Years," which aired from 1988-1993 on ABC.Getty Images

Fred Savage, who starred as Kevin Arnold in "The Wonder Years" from 1988-93, is set to direct the new show's potential pilot once its script get the green light. Savage is also signed on to executive produce the project along with Patterson, "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels and Marc Velez.

Savage isn't the only one from the original "Wonder Years" to have a hand in the new reboot. Neal Marlens, who co-created the series with Carol Black, will be a consultant on the show.

Though the original "Wonder Years" left the air nearly 30 years ago, Savage and his co-stars have stayed close. In February 2019, he reunited with Josh Saviano (Paul) and Danica McKellar (Winnie) for a pic Saviano shared on Instagram.

"The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2," wrote Saviano, who added, "you guys are like family to me. Love ya!"

Gina Vivinetto