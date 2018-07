share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb host a game show with a big prize: college tuition! The contest is hosted by Michael Torpey from TruTV’s “Paid Off.” Shannon Lapp works at a nonprofit and plans to adopt her first child with her husband. Stephonie Ifland is a third grade teacher and cervical cancer survivor. While Stephonie wins and takes home $33,000 to pay off her loans, Shannon takes home $15,000 as the runner-up!