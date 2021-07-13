This Taylor Swift look-alike can't shake off the resemblance

“I do not recommend doing 3 loads in one day. Rinse repeat. I am done,” she captioned it.

Fans could not help but notice that she is a spitting image of the Grammy-winning superstar.

"Lol Taylor Swift is gonna be like 'When did I make this video?'" one person wrote.

"I watched so many times bc this is obviously Taylor swift right" another person commented.

"no this is taylor you can't convince me otherwise" someone else wrote.

"Wow it's so nice to see celebrities with everyday problems," another person commented, alluding to her laundry woes.

"Lol I am in no way shape or form, a celebrity," Ashley responded.

Ashley is such a doppelgänger that her own daughter even thinks she's a ringer for the singer. In one video, she can be heard saying, "You look like Taylor Swift."

"She was scrolling through Netflix and saw Miss Americana and yelled 'Daddy! Is that mommy on TV?!' Ashley captioned the clip, referencing the documentary about Swift.

In another video, she laments having her own better half confuse her for Swift.

"Based on true events - impersonator problems," she captioned the clip, which features her writing onscreen, "When the husband calls you Taylor by accident."

Celebrity look-alikes on TikTok are nothing new. Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Jim and Pam from "The Office," and many others have all previously raised eyebrows on the social media platform.