A star is born! Woman goes viral after singing 'Shallow' in subway station

One woman's rendition of Lady Gaga's "Shallow" is taking people off the deep end.

In a clip that has gone viral on Facebook with more than 8 million views, comedian Kevin Freshwater is shown approaching strangers in a subway station in England for a segment called “Finish the Lyric.”

Eventually, Freshwater, 30, encounters a commuter named Charlotte Awbery.

When Freshwater asks Awbery to complete the lyrics to “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” she proceeds to unleash a Grammy-worthy performance, without even warming up.

“I was blown away and lost for words,” Freshwater told TODAY in an email. Freshwater noted that Awbery, who is a professional singer, “seemed like such a genuine and loving person.”

“I’m grateful that I have a platform to be able to showcase her amazing talent to the world,” he revealed.

The video was featured on the Lady Gaga News Twitter, where it has more than 17 million views and counting.

“This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless,” the tweet read.

Thousands replied in agreement.

“How does one just open their mouth and have that come out?! No clearing or the throat or anything, she just did IT! Amazing,” wrote one person.

Added another, “This was honestly truly EVERYTHING!”

Now, Lady Gaga just needs to chime in!