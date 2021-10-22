Woman killed on set of Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' after prop gun incident

One crew member was killed and a second injured after an incident with a prop gun on the set of Alec Baldwin's latest film being shot in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement that one 42-year-old woman died in the incident and a 42-year-old man was injured.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," according to the statement. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is receiving emergency care, officials said.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for Baldwin told TODAY. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

Bonanza Creek Ranch is often used for western productions. Aerial footage from local NBC affiliate KOB showed an old church that appeared to be blocked off.

The film centers around a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher in the 1880s, according to the movie's logline.

Baldwin is a co-producer on the film, which was written and directed by Joel Souza. Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles are all also slated to appear in the movie.