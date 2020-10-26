Wolfgang Van Halen shoots down rumors he says are 'hurting me and my family'

Wolfgang Van Halen is putting any rumors to rest about the future of Van Halen following his father's death.

The 29-year-old guitarist and son of Eddie Van Halen, the rock legend who died at 65 from cancer earlier this month, commented on Sunday about speculation that he would take his father's place in a reconstituted version of the band.

Wolfgang Van Halen (left) says rumors that he will replace his late father, Eddie Van Halen, as the guitarist in Van Halen are "hurtful" to him and his family. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

He responded to a tweet featuring a message from a Wolfgang Van Halen fan page that said "there is a good strong possibility that the band is not over" and that Wolfgang will take his father's place as the guitarist.

The post also says Eddie gave his son and his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, "his blessing" to continue the band without him, which Wolfgang strongly refuted.

Wolfgang Van Halen shot down rumors that he will replace his late father, Eddie Van Halen, as the guitarist in Van Halen. @WolfVanHalen/ Twitter

"This is just a s-- lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times," Wolfgang tweeted. "Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this s--- is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

Wolfgang is the only child of Eddie and his mother, actor Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to the guitar legend from 1981 until 2007. An accomplished musician himself, Wolfgang joined his father and uncle as Van Halen's bass guitarist in 2006, when he was still a teenager.

Wolfgang shared the tragic news about his father's death on Oct. 6 with an Instagram post.

Former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar said in a video he posted on Oct. 8 that Eddie Van Halen's death was "like getting hit by a frickin' Mack truck." Hagar, who famously clashed with Eddie Van Halen over the years, did not mention anything about continuing the band.

"The music will live forever," Hagar said.