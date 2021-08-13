Wolfgang Van Halen shares personal pics with late dad: 'Can't believe he's not here'

Ten months after Eddie Van Halen’s death, son Wolfgang Van Halen still has trouble accepting his loss.

On Instagram, the younger Van Halen posted a quartet of photos of himself with his dad while commenting about how tough it is to go on without the legendary guitarist by his side.

“I’ve had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it’s a dream, stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up,” he captioned the photos of himself, holding a guitar, with his dad next to him slinging an arm around his shoulders.

“I miss the f--- out of him. I can’t believe he’s not here anymore. Still doesn’t feel real. I’m doing my best, Pop.”

Van Halen, 30, has been vocal about his grieving process.

"It's really tough," he told People magazine in June. "I guess I'm a good actor when it comes to pretending that everything is OK. But it's really not."

Van Halen, who released his debut album with band Mammoth WFH in June, is able to explore his own feelings with his music. His song “Distance” includes the lyrics “No matter what the distance is/ I will be with you,” which he said has special meaning for him.

“It’s almost like a mantra for you when you lose someone that’s as important to you as a parent or really anyone that plays a large role in your life, and that’s kind of my mantra when I think about my dad,” he told TODAY in February.

