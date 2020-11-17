Wolf Van Halen speaks out on loss of dad Eddie Van Halen: 'It's really tough'

Music fans around the world grieved last month when rock legend Eddie Van Halen died of cancer at age 65.

Now his son, Wolf Van Halen, is opening up to TODAY's Carson Daly about his personal grief since losing his dad. "It's really tough. Some days are better than others," Wolf told Carson in a segment airing Tuesday.

The 29-year-old musician, who began playing bass in his father's band, Van Halen, more than a decade ago, is Eddie's only child. His mother, former "One Day at a Time" star Valerie Bertinelli, was married to the rocker from 1981 until 2007. (Eddie married his second wife, Janie Liszewski, in 2009.)

"It doesn't seem like the pain is ever really gonna go away. You just kinda figure out how to carry it a bit better," said Wolf, who called Eddie "the best father I could ever ask for" on Instagram shortly after he died.

A songwriter in his own right, Wolf released his first solo single this week. Titled "Distance," the guitar-heavy tune is a tribute to Eddie. Its music video features candid home movies showing the special bond between father and son over the years.

"It was tough, you know, a lot of crying," Wolf said of the emotional song.

"He was an icon to many people," Wolf continued. "He was still my dad — and he was incredibly loving — and he was my best friend in many ways."

Though his heart is aching, Wolf said he'd want Eddie to know that he won't let his death crush him.

"I'm gonna keep going," he said. "Because I know that's what he wanted, just to keep going."