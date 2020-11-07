Wolf Van Halen posts tribute to late dad: 'It's really hard being here without you'

The son of late rocker Eddie Van Halen is taking his father's death hard.

Wolf Van Halen posted a tribute to his Instagram on Friday, one month after his dad's death, that not "a second goes by where you’re not on my mind."

He listed all that he missed about his dad, adding he loved him "so much."

"It’s really hard being here without you," he ended his post.

Eddie Van Halen died at 65 in October after a "long and arduous battle with cancer," Wolf said at the time.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift," Wolf Van Halen said his statement announcing his father's passing. "My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Wolf Van Halen is the only child of the Van Halen guitarist. His mother, actor Valerie Bertinelli, was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007.

Bertinelli has posted several tributes to the late rocker as well. At the time of his death, she wrote Eddie Van Halen gave her "the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang." she said.

Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," she wrote. "I will see you in our next life my love."

Last month, Wolf shot down rumors circulating that he would replace his late father in his namesake band.

The 29-year-old, who is a guitarist and has performed with Van Halen before responded to a tweet featuring a message from a Wolfgang Van Halen fan page that said "there is a good strong possibility that the band is not over" and that Wolfgang will take his father's place as the guitarist.

The same post said Eddie had given his "blessing" to continue the band without him, which Wolf refuted.

"This is just a s-- lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times," Wolfgang tweeted. "Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this s--- is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."