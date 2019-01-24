Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Aug. 25, 2016, 4:29 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 24, 2019, 5:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Technicolor and twisters and witches! Oh, my! When "The Wizard of Oz" opened in theaters on Aug. 25, 1939, audiences were treated to a big-screen experience like no other.

It was a time when black-and-white films still dominated the box office, and the sepia-to-vivid splendor of this comedy, drama and fantasy-filled musical had to seem magical to moviegoers — it had to then, because 80 years later, it still does.

AP

But the magic of "Oz" isn't the only part that still holds up. Despite the decades that have passed since Dorothy Gale's dream first transported her (and film fans) far from Kansas, the movie's many messages are just as apt as ever.

Here are seven of our favorites to celebrate the anniversary of "Oz":

1. Dream big

Adventures don't start when you set out on the road. They really kick off with "the dreams that you dare to dream."

2. The right shoes can pull a look together

Glittering ruby-red pumps with a gingham farm frock? They're called statement pieces these days, but Dorothy was way ahead of the trend.

3. Don't be afraid to ask for directions

The answer might not always be as simple as "follow the yellow brick road," but it never hurts to check with the locals.

4. Always have heart

The Tin Man didn't have a ticker, but he was never heartless — and that's all that matters.

5. There are worse things than witches

No metaphor here — flying monkeys are just terrifying!

6. Kill 'em with kindness

Remember, Dorothy was just trying to put out a fire for a friend when she accidentally caused the Wicked Witch of the West to have a complete (and permanent) meltdown. In other words, random acts of kindness are their own reward.

7. And, of course, there's no place like home

There's nothing like a big adventure to make you appreciate what you already had.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.