A contestant has died after completing the obstacle course on the TBS game show "Wipeout," TODAY has confirmed.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a spokesperson from TBS said in a statement sent to TODAY.

Two sources close to production who weren’t authorized to speak on the record revealed that a male contestant had completed the obstacle course on Wednesday in Santa Clarita, California, and required subsequent medical attention. He was attended to by two paramedics on the scene as well as medical personnel including two on-set doctors and a safety producer. He was transported to a local area hospital where he later died.

The identity of the person has not been disclosed.

Production has been paused since the death. The show enters a previously scheduled hiatus due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All contestants on "Wipeout" are required to undergo medical testing before participating in the series, which involves navigating a series of physically strenuous obstacle courses, sources told TODAY.

Endemol Shine North America, which produces the show, confirmed the man's passing with a statement and told TODAY, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

"Wipeout," a game show that features contestants competing in what has been billed as the "World's Largest" obstacle course, has had numerous incarnations over the last two decades. It originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. In April 2020, it was announced that "Wipeout" would be returning on TBS with John Cena and Nicole Byer as hosts, and Camille Kostek as field reporter.

The show is slated to premiere in 2021.