Winona Ryder gave fans a blast from the past in a clever Super Bowl commercial.

The actor reprised her role from “Edward Scissorhands” in a Cadillac spot that shows how easy its Lyric electric SUV is to drive.

“This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands. No, not that one,” she says in a voiceover as the commercial begins, referring to those who may think she’s talking about Johnny Depp’s character.

The commercial then shows Ryder, as Kim, in a kitchen.

“Edgar, you’re going to be late,” she shouts as the boy hits his alarm.

In the voiceover, she reveals her son with Edward is Edgar Scissorhands, played by fellow Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, Edward’s son, with Winona Ryder. Cadillac / YouTube

We then see all the pitfalls that come along with having scissors for hands, as he struggles to signal his bus driver to stop, deals withmagnets flying ontohim when he walks into a classroom, deflates a football when a friend tosses it him, whips up a strange looking sandwich while working in a restaurant and gets his hands caught in a fence while out for a walk.

At home, his mother notices him driving with a virtual reality headset, which appears to inspire her to get a Cadillac Lyric electric SUV because we next see them in a car, with Edgar in the driver’s seat, easily operating the hands-free technology.

"And Edgar drove off into the sunset, but don't worry he still makes it home in time for dinner — occasionally," she said as the commercial wraps up.

“It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar,” Ryder told Variety via email. “Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him.”

What does Tim Burton think of his 1990 iconic film being made into a Super Bowl? He approves.

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” Burton said in a statement, according to Variety. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”