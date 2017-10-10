Win a trip to Paris where you can ride on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express!

share tweet pin email

In Agatha Christie's murder mystery detective novel, "Murder on the Orient Express," characters take a chilling ride on a train that lands them in the middle of a mysterious murder plot. Now, it's coming to life on the big screen. Starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, the film revives the classic story with stunning visuals.

In May, our own Al Roker joined Gad for a ride along the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which is the backdrop for Agatha Christie’s thriller. Now, 20th Century FOX is teaming up with hotel company Belmond to offer a fan and a guest the opportunity of a lifetime: their very own adventure on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

To enter, fans must answer one question:

What character from "Murder on the Orient Express" would you want to be and why?

The answers will be judged based on creativity and originality and must be submitted by October 19 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The winners will receive: