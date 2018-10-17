Want to win a trip to KLG and Hoda's Big Easy bash in New Orleans? Enter here!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are heading to New Orleans, Louisiana, to celebrate the "Big Easy" turning 300 this year, and they want you and a friend to join them!

You and a guest have the chance to join Hoda and Jenna in New Orleans Oct. 25-28! TODAY

All you have to do is send us a video that's 60-seconds or less and explain why you and a guest should be chosen to come to the show in New Orleans.

The winner will receive round-trip airline tickets, a three-night stay at the New Orleans Windsor Court Hotel, including ground transportation to and from the airport and hotel in the "Big Easy."

Thanks to New Orleans Tourism, the winner and guest will also receive two tickets to the New Orleans Museum of Art, breakfast at Brennan's restaurant and other fun perks.

You must be 18 or older and available to travel Oct. 25-28.

Entries close Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. EST.