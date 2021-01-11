Wilmer Valderrama bought 'That '70s Show' station wagon, and got quite a deal

Wilmer Valderrama knows a good deal on a used car when he sees one.

And one of his greatest bargains, it turns out, came from his stint on "That '70s Show" — because he ended up owning the 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser from the series!

"That '70s Show," with Wilmer Valderrama and the car he would one day own (C) 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

During an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (in which both host and subject socially distanced from their cars outside), Valderrama explained how the sweet deal went down.

"We were in the last season of ''70s Show' and I went straight to the props department and I go, 'Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?'" he said. "He goes, 'What? You don't want that thing.' I'm like, 'Yes I do. I need the Vista Cruiser.' And they said 500 bucks, so I bought the Vista Cruiser for 500 bucks from our props department."

Impressive! The car was practically a cast member — it often sat parked in the driveway during the series, and was the location for the filmed show intro, in which the cast sat in the car while Cheap Trick's version of "In the Street" played.

Valderrama, 40, loves and collects cars. He conducted his side of the interview from the driver's side of his 1967 Mustang, and he has posted Instagram photos of himself inside his cars, sometimes with his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco.

And while "That '70s Show" went off the air in 2006 after eight seasons, Valderrama looks at the car and is delighted every day.

"Honestly, it's the best thing I've ever acquired for my whole career," he told Clarkson. "When I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking 'That '70s Show' and doing that opening sequence where we're just driving. And honestly, it's gonna be in my family forever. I'm gonna put it in my will to make sure that my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage, you know?"