'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' star surprises on 'Jeopardy!'

We know Paris Themmen from the movies, but it turns out that he fits perfectly on TV.

Themmen, who as a child actor played the television-obsessed Mike Teevee in 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," surprised everyone by appearing as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday.

Jeopardy! / Youtube Paris Themmen on "Jeopardy!" and in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

And it wasn't even celebrity week!

Themmen, 58, did not reveal his famous past; host Alex Trebek described him as an "entrepreneur" and "avid backpacker" who's visited 61 countries.

But viewers recognized him immediately:

WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didnât get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it - itâs @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0 — Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018

I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris! — Wildbill (@wildbill77) March 13, 2018

Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?.... Like legit itâs the actor. — Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018

And Themmen himself confirmed it with his own tweet:

I am appearing on tomorrowâs episode of Jeopardy! Tuesday, March 13th! Check your local listings for times. Excited! — Paris Themmen (@ParisThemmen) March 12, 2018

"We think of ourselves as a family; maybe a bit of dysfunctional family, but a family, really," he told TODAY during a cast reunion visit in 2015.

Here's a bit of bonus trivia: This isn't the first time a member of the Themmen family has appeared as a contestant.

Nikki Grillos, who's been married to Themmen since 2014, had a two-day run as champ.

Youtube Look, everybody! Mike Teevee (Paris Themmen, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory") is on TV!

As for Themmen, (spoiler alert) he came in second with $6,800.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.