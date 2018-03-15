Pop Culture

'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' star surprises on 'Jeopardy!'

We know Paris Themmen from the movies, but it turns out that he fits perfectly on TV.

Themmen, who as a child actor played the television-obsessed Mike Teevee in 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," surprised everyone by appearing as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday.

And it wasn't even celebrity week!

Themmen, 58, did not reveal his famous past; host Alex Trebek described him as an "entrepreneur" and "avid backpacker" who's visited 61 countries.

But viewers recognized him immediately:

And Themmen himself confirmed it with his own tweet:

"We think of ourselves as a family; maybe a bit of dysfunctional family, but a family, really," he told TODAY during a cast reunion visit in 2015.

Here's a bit of bonus trivia: This isn't the first time a member of the Themmen family has appeared as a contestant.

Nikki Grillos, who's been married to Themmen since 2014, had a two-day run as champ.

As for Themmen, (spoiler alert) he came in second with $6,800.

