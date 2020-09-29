Willow Smith reacts to mom Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's 'entanglement'

Willow Smith is sharing her pride in her parents after they worked through a difficult time in their relationship.

Smith, 19, opened up on the family's Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk," on Monday about Will Smith, 52, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, publicly revealing that Pinkett Smith had a romantic "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, 28, more than four years ago. At that time, Pinkett Smith and her husband were briefly separated.

"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you," Smith told her mother. "To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK that's the real deal. That's real love.'"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Pinkett Smith revealed on "Red Table Talk" in July that her friendship with Alsina developed into a romance while she and Will Smith were struggling with their relationship.

Alsina had revealed the affair a month earlier during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in which he said Will Smith gave him and Pinkett Smith his "blessing." Pinkett Smith refuted that claim, saying she didn't need "permission" to be with him.

The couple have moved forward from that emotional time, arriving at a "place of unconditional love."

"We came together young, and we were both broken in our own ways," Will Smith said on "Red Table Talk" in July. "To be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical."

Their daughter believes it sends a positive message.

"When you can be like, 'I'm with you, I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand because I love you,' that's what we do, and that's really important," she said on Monday's show.

Will Smith has had a sense of humor about it all being out there in the public, joking about it in July when a fan referenced the "entanglement" on Instagram.

"Ok don't get entangled," a fan commented on a video of the actor jumping rope.

"Hahaha... Okay... I can admit it. That's Funny!" Will Smith replied. "I'm definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!"