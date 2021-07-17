Willow Smith shaves her head on stage during punk rock performance of 'Whip My Hair'

Willow Smith is entering a new chapter of her life, and she is stepping into this new moment by leaving something behind: her hair.

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer released her new album, "lately I feel EVERYTHING," and in tandem with the release, she also produced a concert with Facebook Watch. She ended the almost hour-long set with a new punk rock version of the song that made her famous in 2010, "Whip My Hair."

"My favorite song in the set right now just because of how it feels to sing would probably have to be 'Whip My Hair," Smith, who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, said during a behind-the-scenes interview.

"I am thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance," she later added. "This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing and this is definitely one of those moments."

Near the end of her energetic performance, Willow sits down in a chair as someone shaves her head while she continues to play the guitar.

Fans seemed to really love the moment and her new music in general.

One fan commented, "That head shave was EPIC!!!! Willow you are THAT GIRL!!"

Another wrote, "Willow you are a musical genius... marvelous, simply marvelous."

During the concert, Smith also explained why over the last decade she struggled accepting her first single, that was released when she was just 9-years-old.

"So when I made 'Whip My Hair,' I didn't really know that it was an important thing, because I was just expressing my joy and I was just expressing myself," she said. "Young Willow was just so fearless. She was just like, 'I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna do it however it needs to be done. And if you don't like it, then I'm sorry.'"

Since Smith has changed genres of music with her new punk-rock project, she says that even though her sound is different, the message has always stayed the same.

"Even though 'Whip My Hair' is so different from everything that you've done, it still has like a similar message," one of her bandmates points out during a behind-the-scenes moment.

"Oh my God, it's the same," she responds. "Be yourself. The core idea of 'Whip My Hair' is the core idea of all my music. The genres just changes, but I'm saying the same thing every single time."

"For so many years, I just kind of spiraled and didn't really understand that, and wanted to push myself away from that, without having that understanding," she added. "I'm pushing away the very thing that is who I am."

"I want to be promoting positivity. I want to be promoting expression, and I feel like 'Whip My Hair' was just a huge encouragement to people to just be themselves and to help others do the same."

Smith also inspired someone else to shave their head as well: her mom.

Pinkett Smith shared a screenshot of an Instagram post that Smith shared earlier on Monday. The photo shows both women with their heads shaved as a smiling Smith rests her head on her mom's shoulder.

Smith captioned the sweet photo, "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."