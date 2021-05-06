Willow Smith's Mother's Day surprise for mom Jada Pinkett Smith may make you want to throw your present for your mom in the trash.

The 20-year-old, who is currently working on a punk album of her own, reunited Jada's band Wicked Wisdom on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk."

"For the last three months, I have been planning a huge surprise for my mom," Willow explains at the beginning of the Mother's Day special.

Willow goes on to share her experience touring with the nu metal band as a toddler. "Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music I grew up around."

She also describes her mother as "Superwoman, a rock star, a warrior, and a nurturer all in one" and of course, "unapologetically badass".

"I was my mom's biggest fan. Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard's shoulders and watch her perform."

"I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.'"

Reuniting with Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves, Willow jokes, "We're just hoping for one tear. Just that one tear."

Willow leads Jada and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris outside to their driveway, where the stage is set up for Willow to perform. Willow rips the stage with the band, as Jada and Gammy look on proudly and headbang, of course.

Red Table Talk / Facebook

Watch her full performance below:

Willow Smith officially wins Mother's Day. We'll try again next year.

