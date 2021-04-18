Listen to Willie Geist's Spotify playlist with songs from his Sunday Sitdown guests

Since the first episode of Sunday TODAY premiered in 2016, Willie Geist has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, from country legends and hip-hop icons to Broadway stars.

For the fifth anniversary of the broadcast, Willie is sharing a playlist exclusively on Spotify that includes one song from each of the 40 musical guests that have joined him for a Sunday Sitdown interview.

The artists include Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Andra Day, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, Ed Sheeran, Leslie Odom Jr. and more. The tracks are in the order that the stars appeared on the show.

Don’t forget, you can hear full conversations between Willie and his guests every week by checking out the Sunday Sitdown podcast on Spotify or wherever you get yours.