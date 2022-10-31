Willie Geist, as Elvis, officiated a Vegas-style wedding ceremony on the TODAY Plaza

You can’t help falling in love with how Willie Geist helped one couple this Halloween.

In a move that had us all shook up, Willie dressed up as Elvis Presley and married a couple live on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager looking on, as part of the show’s Las Vegas theme for Halloween.

Willie, who earlier sang “Burning Love” in costume as the King of Rock & Roll, officiated the ceremony between McKay Blanchard and Eleanor Molver, a pair of 22-year-olds who live in Utah.

The couple met in Denver in 2020. Both had returned to the United States from their missionary trips abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They struck up a friendship that eventually blossomed into something more.

McKay Blanchard and Eleanor Molver. Helen Healey / TODAY

How was Blanchard feeling ahead of the ceremony? “A mixture between excited and nervous,” Blanchard told Hoda while standing on the TODAY Plaza, moments before his bride-to-be walked down the 30 Rockefeller Center aisle.

Molver was on the same page. “It’s just so fun and so amazing and exciting ... we’re just excited for it,” Molver told Jenna before she began her approach toward her fiancé.

Willie Geist with the happy couple. Helen Healey / TODAY

Willie, walking onto the Vegas-style stage, let everyone know he was official, with relatives and friends of the bride and groom on hand for the big day.

“Despite the getup, I did get ordained,” he said moments before the bride walked down the aisle. “This is a legal marriage and I am honored to be a part of it.”

During the ceremony, he invited Blanchard and Molver to share a few words for each other.

“You are more than I could’ve ever hoped for,” he said. “You took that impossible list of attributes, qualities and talents that I was looking for. You not just met them, but you exceeded them.”

“Sometimes my love for you feels so big that I want to shout it from the rooftops. I think that is probably the closest I’ll ever get to be able to do that,” Molver said.

After they said "I do!" Helen Healey / TODAY

Willie then performed the ceremony, telling the couple to repeat their vows. After he pronounced them husband and wife, the couple kissed and onlookers — including their families — applauded.

For the newlyweds, the party was just getting started. Later, Hoda, Jenna and Willie let them know they'd be honeymooning in — where else? — Las Vegas, with the Bellagio gifting them a three-day, two-night stay. The couple also got tickets to see Cirque du Soleil’s “O,” as well as dinner.

The newlyweds share a kiss over cake. Helen Healey / TODAY

And while the idea of a young couple high-tailing it to Sin City to tie the knot may conjure up images of disapproving parents desperate to stop the nuptials, this is one Vegas union where everyone seems pleased.

“We’re just thrilled we can be part of this special day,” the newlyweds' parents told TODAY.