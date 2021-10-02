Willie Garson's son Nathen breaks silence with sweet video of his late dad dancing

Willie Garson’s son, Nathen, is breaking his silence nearly two weeks after his father passed away at age 57 from pancreatic cancer.

The 20-year-old remembered his father on Friday, Oct. 1 with a video and photo from a night out prior to his death. In the video shared to Instagram, Garson and his son are both showing off their best moves as they appear to be dancing in a club. He also shared a snap from the evening of them posing side-by-side with Garson making a funny face at the camera.

“Missing you papa,” Nathen wrote in the caption. “Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000 ❤️❤️ I’m sure your dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast 😘.”

The son of the late actor has been quiet on social media since announcing his father’s death last month. On Sept. 21, Nathen shared a carousel of photos and one video of his dad on Instagram, penning an emotional message to his father.

“I love you so much papa,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

He continued, adding, “I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”

“Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now,” he concluded the touching caption. “You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘.”

During a 2014 interview on TODAY’s fourth hour, Garson opened up about adopting Nathen, calling it the best thing that he has ever done.

Last October, Garson discussed raising Nathen as a single father in an interview with Page Six, explaining that he had always wanted to have a child.

“I had a long relationship, off and on, for like 20 years and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine,” he said. “And it was like my mid-life crisis, I really wanted a child more than anything else and I got one. We’re partners, my kid and I.”

Garson told Medium’s Authority Magazine last year that he knew Nathen was meant to be his son the moment he first saw him, explaining, “He was like a light that was shining brightly.”

“He was the only kid that was playing/laughing, and I knew that was my kid!” Garson said. “Once I interacted with him, I knew we clicked, and I had to have him.”

Garson, who was best known for portraying the character Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City,” received touching tributes from his co-star and on-set family, including his close friend, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker shared photos of the dynamic duo over the course of their decades-long friendship, writing in part, “Willie. I will miss everything about you.”

“Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface,” she added. “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”