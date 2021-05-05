Prince William and Kate Middleton launch their own YouTube channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now on YouTube.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton launched their own YouTube channel on Wednesday with an upbeat, 25-second video.

The first clip they've shared is appropriately titled “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!”

“Be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” William jokes to Kate in the beginning of the clip.

“I know!” she replies, before a series of scenes show couple in a wide range of situations, including greeting children, riding in a helicopter and playing with animals.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“You don’t need to roll your Rs,” Kate ribs him toward the end of the video.

“Do I not?” he replies, before a few more images of them appear, including one with their children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Louis, who turned 3 last month.

The YouTube rollout coincided with a switch of the couple's Instagram handle, to @DukeandDuchessofCambridge — which matches the name of the YouTube channel — from @KensingtonRoyal.

Even when not making YouTube videos, the couple has been busy recently. In March, they visited their famed wedding venue before celebrating their 10th anniversary with new pictures and a video capturing what life is like as the parents of three.

Related: