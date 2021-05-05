IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This popular $145 pan is the only cookware you'll ever need — here's how you can win it

Prince William and Kate Middleton launch their own YouTube channel

The royal couple debuted a new YouTube channel with a slick, upbeat intro video. "Be careful what you say now because these guys are filming everything," William jokes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now on YouTube.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton launched their own YouTube channel on Wednesday with an upbeat, 25-second video.

The first clip they've shared is appropriately titled “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!”

“Be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” William jokes to Kate in the beginning of the clip.

“I know!” she replies, before a series of scenes show couple in a wide range of situations, including greeting children, riding in a helicopter and playing with animals.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear with all 3 children in new video

April 30, 202100:40

“You don’t need to roll your Rs,” Kate ribs him toward the end of the video.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 3 children through the years

April 28, 202103:38

“Do I not?” he replies, before a few more images of them appear, including one with their children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Louis, who turned 3 last month.

The YouTube rollout coincided with a switch of the couple's Instagram handle, to @DukeandDuchessofCambridge — which matches the name of the YouTube channel — from @KensingtonRoyal.

Even when not making YouTube videos, the couple has been busy recently. In March, they visited their famed wedding venue before celebrating their 10th anniversary with new pictures and a video capturing what life is like as the parents of three.

Related:

What does the future hold for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

April 29, 202103:17
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.