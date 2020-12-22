You just can’t have too much Will Smith — just ask any fan of the big-screen star — or any fan of the MLB catcher of the same name.

And fans of both men had something to cheer about this week, as the famous faces joined forces to to give one little boy a big surprise.

On the latest episode of the actor’s Snapchat series “Will From Home,” he welcomed 8-year-old Aaron Moreno to his show, a boy who recently made headlines for his hard work.

"Aaron was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, and instead of collapsing from the burden, he said, 'How can I help my family?'" the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star said.

Aaron’s mother, Berenice Pacheco, lost her job in March, and she was forced to move her family into a shed in East Los Angeles, where they barely made ends meet.

That’s when Aaron told her about his idea to start a business selling plants, and she gave him her last $12 to do it. Soon he turned it into hundreds, and then thousands more as he gained fame and a GoFundMe page.

Smith invited the other Smith to his show so they could brighten the boy’s day, both with a funny “Which Will?” trivia game and with some fantastic prizes, which included Dodgers tickets, an invitation to batting practice, a PlayStation 5 and a $10,000 gift from community network Nextdoor.

The boy’s business, “Aaron’s Garden” will also be promoted on the Nextdoor app for free, ensuring the endeavor that started with just eight plants continues to thrive.

Though it’s hard to imagine more success than he’s already seen. After all, Aaron’s work has put his family into an apartment, a car and it even afforded them the chance to bring his sister back to Los Angeles from Mexico after she was sent to live with other family members.

"You are showing all of us how we are supposed to love and care for our families," the “Will From Home” host said. "Just keep doing what you are doing."

Aaron plans to do that and even more, as he recently wrote on Instagram, “My next job after having my own plant shop will be working for nike and making my own shoes and then I plan to go to the university so I can become a judge.”