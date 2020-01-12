Will Smith shared a video of the heartwarming moment he surprised a retiring receptionist who he met 30 years ago when he was just starting his career.

"My favorite moments on the road are the ones where I can connect with people," Smith wrote, alongside a video of the moment he surprised Anita Scipio on her last day of work at iHeart Radio in New York City.

Scipio, who was celebrating her retirement with her co-workers, screamed with excitement when Smith, 51, walked into the room.

"Oh my God, I can't believe it!" she said.

Scipio told Smith how she first met him 30 years ago, when he was "just getting started." In his Instagram post, Smith said he met her before "one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career."

"I met you then for the first time and now to have you back again is full circle," Scipio said. "Oh my goodness, you have made my day, sweetheart."

Smith had some words of wisdom for Scipio as she starts her next chapter.

"You go out there and make sure you have some fun," he said.

While Scipio was clearly over the moon seeing Smith, the actor said it was also the highlight of his day.

"She said I made her day. Y’all... she made MINE," he wrote on Instagram, reflecting on the sweet moment. "Enjoy yourself Mama and keep spreading that love & light wherever you go!"