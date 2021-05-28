Will Smith shows off fitness progress in new clip after weight gain

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Will Smith posted a new video of himself hitting the gym hard, as he makes good on his promise to get into better shape following the pandemic.

By Drew Weisholtz

Will Smith is a man of his word.

The “Independence Day” star posted a video on his Instagram page Thursday, capturing him working out as part of his pledge to get back into shape.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPY9osihW7G

“The Pursuit of Happyness,” he captioned the clip, playing on the title of his 2006 movie.

The video begins with Smith, dressed in a pair of briefs, standing on a small rotating platform, giving viewers a good look at his physique.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPA_QCuhsx4

“That is so nasty,” he says, shaking his head.

The clip then cuts to Smith in action, working with weights and other exercise equipment.

Earlier this month, Smith, 52, called attention to his expanding waistline.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COZHipMhHDr

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him wearing short shorts, slippers and an unzipped hoodie with no shirt, letting people see the paunch he had developed.

Two days later, Smith was back on Instagram, announcing his plans to get fit again in a partnership with YouTube.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COdTmWjBJMe

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” he wrote, in part.

