share tweet pin email

Will Smith is sharing a fun throwback pic in honor of his pal Tom Cruise's birthday.

The 49-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and his former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Alfonso Ribeiro enjoying a gleeful outing with Cruise, who celebrates his 56th birthday Tuesday. In the zany pic, both Smith and Cruise — but, for some reason, not Ribeiro — are sporting festive straw beach hats.

"Happy Bday, TC! I guess Alf thought he was Too Cool to rock the straw hat ... Whatever," Smith captioned the snap.

While Smith and Cruise have enjoyed a Hollywood bromance for years, Smith's friendship with Ribeiro dates back decades — to when the two played unlikely cousins on "Fresh Prince."

NBC via Getty Images Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro pose for a photo during the early days of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The beloved sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996, featured Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart rapper from West Philly. Ribeiro played his wealthy cousin Carlton, whose family invited Smith to live with them in their ritzy Bel-Air mansion.

In 2013, Ribeiro, 46, opened up to Access Hollywood about his enduring friendship with his former co-star.

"We’ve spent many years working together, hanging together, playing together, you know, having families together," Ribeiro said. "(Will is) just a wonderful individual and we have such a great time whenever we’re together."