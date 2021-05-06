Will Smith shares rare photo of his twin siblings on their 50th birthday

They’re not in the spotlight as much as their famous older brother, but Will Smith is letting his twin siblings enjoy their moment in the sun during a landmark birthday.

On Wednesday, the “Men in Black” star posted a family photo on Instagram with arrows pointing to sister Ellen and brother Harry, who turned 50.

“My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn,” he captioned the picture.

“Happy Birthday, Ellen and Harry!!!” Smith’s former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Karyn Parsons commented.

“HMan and E Boogie’s,” Smith's longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote.

Smith, 52, also has an older sister, Pamela, 57.

Ellen appeared to be excited about turning the big five-oh.

“Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me! This is how it’s going...I’m excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing,” she captioned a video of the flowers and cake she got to celebrate.

Harry was also embracing the big birthday, going on Instagram to thank his movie star big brother for taking him on a boat ride in Dubai.

“A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most,” he wrote, in part.

He also thanked Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Words cannot describe my feelings for you,” he wrote.