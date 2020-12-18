Will Smith shares 'everything you didn't see' from 'Fresh Prince' reunion in video

Back to Bel-Air!

Will Smith is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion special, which premiered last month on HBO Max.

In a YouTube video titled "Everything you didn't see in the Fresh Prince Reunion," Smith, 52, shared footage of his awestruck reaction to returning to the Banks family living room after so many decades.

“This is crazy. Dude, I spent a big chunk of my life on this set,” Smith said.

He also took viewers on a behind-the-scenes set tour, which included one funny bit with a bowl of plastic fruit.

“This fruit has been here the whole time, 30 years,” he joked. “That’s why it’s stuck like this, because it’s been here for 30 years. And I love the show so much, I’ll still eat it. That’s how committed I still am to the legacy...of this show.”

The first episode of "Fresh Prince" aired more than 30 years ago. Chris Haston / NBC

The recent, unscripted reunion special brought together cast members Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). The special also honored the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil.

The reunion was clearly a fun but also emotional experience for everyone involved.

In his recent video, Smith reflected on the touching moment he shared during the reunion with Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv in the series. Reports have long circulated of a feud between Hubert and Smith, but they addressed their differences in the special.

“I think we were just short of 27 years that we didn’t speak to one another,” Smith said. “Janet held a ground of authenticity and dignity that at 21 years old, I didn’t see as clearly as I see today.”

Hubert also weighed in, hinting in a separate interview that she and Smith have a better relationship today.

“I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, the moments that we shared the other day, it’s healing,” she said.

Smith reflected on what made “Fresh Prince” so special and why the show is still resonating with fans three decades after it first aired.

"The casting. It's one of those things,” he said. “You cannot buy or fake chemistry. When people vibe, when people are in sync, in tune and in harmony, you can't fake that. And when you have it, it creates magic."

It looks like the tight-knit cast picked up right where they left off during the reunion, and they were all smiles when they gathered around Smith for a family selfie.

“This is one of the most beautiful days of my life,” Smith said.