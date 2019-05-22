Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 2:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Long before Will Smith was cast as the wish-granter of Agrabah, he gained fame as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — and those two worlds came together Tuesday.

As Smith walked the purple carpet for the premiere of Disney's live-action "Aladdin," the Genie star was joined by a couple of his on-screen cousins from the beloved '90s sitcom.

Will Smith with his old friend and former co-star Alfonso Ribeiro. Getty Images

Both Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks, and Alfonso Ribeiro, who played nerdy cousin Carlton, came out to support their old pal.

Will Smith also met up with "Fresh Prince" co-star Tatyana Ali, her husband, Vaughn Rasberry, and son, Edward. Getty Images

Ali greeted Smith with her family in tow — including husband Vaughn Rasberry, their 2-year-old son, Edward.

Getty Images

And, as the actress revealed in April, she's pregnant with baby No. 2.

The throwback vibes continued when another familiar face arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali from their "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" days. Getty Images

Ribeiro beamed alongside his former co-star as the two posed for photographers, however, he didn't do his trademark moves on the carpet.

But that doesn't mean fans who attended the premiere on Tuesday missed out on the chance to see The Carlton dance at all.

In fact, the famous routine made an appearance during a big song-and-dance number in the film.

"I'm going to give you a little secret," "Aladdin" choreographer Jamal Sims told a reporter from USA Today just before the film made its debut. "The Magic Carpet, not only does he get into the dance, he does The Carlton, actually."

A mini reunion and a "Fresh Prince"/"Aladdin" mashup moment on the big screen? It really is the best of both worlds.

"Aladdin" opens in theaters nationwide Friday.