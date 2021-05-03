Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, 'I'm in the worst shape of my life'

Will Smith is keeping it real in his latest Instagram post, as one fan put it.

The “Men in Black” star shared a picture of himself Sunday, and commenters were quick to laugh along with its honest nature.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he wrote alongside the photo, which features the actor, 52, in a pair of black short shorts, slippers and an unzipped hoodie with no shirt, which gives people a glimpse of his chest and stomach.

“You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” musician Sonna Rele commented.

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” Questlove wrote.

"You look good!" Amy Schumer added.

“Man! You have been in shape your whole life. Enjoy the dad bod with pride! Let’s end... the carbs discrimination,” someone else joked.

“Let me be real with you. You’re 52. You look great,” famed meme creator Tank Sinatra wrote.

"You're a real one for this," added YouTuber Casey Neistat.

"This part of life is called 'keeping it all the way real,'" another fan commented.

Smith has been keeping busy during the pandemic. He's been working on a big-budget film called "Emancipation," a thriller about runaway slaves, and earlier this year he appeared on popular podcast "Pod Save America" and discussed his experiences with racism.

Last year, he also participated in the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, which aired on HBO Max in November, and he took the time to share with fans "everything you didn't see," as he described it in a video on his YouTube page.

In December, he also took the time to virtually meet up with 8-year-old Aaron Moreno, who helped get his family a home by selling plants. Smith gifted him Dodgers tickets and a PlayStation 5, among other things.