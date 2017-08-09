See Will Smith's epic 'Carpool Karaoke' ride with James Corden

share tweet pin email

Are you ready to karaoke? Carpool karaoke?

Then strap in and get ready for the ride of your life: "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is finally here, and the premiere episode is now available on Apple Music starring ... Will Smith!

Apple Music released a wonderful clip from Smith's appearance in the passenger seat alongside James Corden, whose uber-popular "Late Late Show" sketch birthed the series. And let's just say, the two are magic!

In the clip, Smith and Corden start off with one of the musician's biggest solo hits, 1998's "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," followed by 1997's "Boom! Shake the Room," a tune Smith recorded with his then musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff.

But it's not just about watching the guys belt it out from behind their seat belts: this series goes all out, like when the University of Southern California's marching band Spirit of Troy shows up to assist in "Jiggy" (no, they don't all get in the car).

CBS And the band played on! James Corden, Will Smith and some musical pals on "Carpool Karaoke: The Series."

And there's more than music; Corden's breezy interview style fits nicely with the driving element, and the pair also talk about how having a hit on the charts at age 16 ("Girls Ain't Nothing But Trouble") did wonders for his popularity in high school.

Smith's continued being big man on campus in a lot of ways; he also revealed that former president Barack Obama gave the thumbs-up to Smith portraying him on the big screen, should the opportunity arise. "He told me felt confident that I had 'the ears' to play the role," says Smith.

There's also some tantalizingly quick shots of other things Smith and Corden are doing together, like crashing a wedding photo shoot and taking on R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" from a helicopter.

The whole series looks like it'll be a real hoot, and includes such musicians as Ariana Grande, Metallica, Miley Cyrus and Shakira — plus some less-traditional riders, like LeBron James and Gwyneth Paltrow. Plus, it seems that Corden may not even be in the car for some of the performances: Check out John Legend driving Keys around!

The show, which is available on Apple Music, will release two episodes a week. So let's get into gear and start singing along!

