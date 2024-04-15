Will Smith makes surprise appearance at Coachella to perform ‘Men in Black’ with J Balvin

Will Smith just made a surprise Coachella cameo.

The actor and rapper, 55, joined Colombian singer J Balvin on stage at the Coachella music festival on April 14 to perform his 1997 song, “Men in Black.”

Will Smith rapped with alien backup dancers while performing his 1997 song "Men in Black" at Coachella on Sunday. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Smith dressed like his Agent J character from 1997’s “Men In Black” movie, wearing a black suit, tie and sunglasses.

In a video clip of their unexpected Coachella duet, which was shared by a fan on the X platform, he and J Balvin danced against a backdrop of huge alien heads, flanked by green alien and agent backup dancers.

J Balvin hugged Smith during his unexpected Coachella cameo. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“Men In Black” was the lead single from the “Men In Black” soundtrack, as well as the lead single from Smith’s debut solo album, “Big Willie Style.”

He finished his performance by holding up a Neuralyzer, which his character in the movie uses to wipe people’s memories.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been separated from the “Emancipation” star since 2016, was in the audience.

She shared multiple videos of his Coachella performance in her Instagram stories, with one that included the caption, “When @JBalvin makes an unforgettable night.”

Smith will soon be revisiting another one of his beloved ‘90s hit movies. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the third sequel to his 1995 action comedy, “Bad Boys,” is set to come out this summer.

J Balvin, right, with Smith, left, at Coachella in Indio, California, on April 14. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

He has four other movies in pre-production, including “I Am Legend 2” and a remake of “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.”

Smith had previously stepped out of limelight somewhat following his infamous “Oscars slap” incident, in which he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

While not mentioning this incident specifically, the “Men In Black” star reflected on the challenges of fame at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December, according to Deadline.

“What I’ve experienced in my adversities of the last couple of years is I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world,” he said. “And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. I have always wanted to put good into the world.”