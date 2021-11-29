IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop up to 85% off wireless earbuds, hair wavers, more Cyber Monday Steals & Deals

Will Smith's Arnold Schwarzenegger impression is so spot-on it's scary

Smith recalled a key piece of advice he once received from the "Terminator" star about the movie business.

Will Smith reveals to Hoda about parts of him that the public may not know

Nov. 10, 202107:46
/ Source: TODAY
By Emily Karp

Actor, producer, rapper, author and ... impersonator? Will Smith did an impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger during a recent TV interview, and he nailed it.

Smith, who appeared on Britain's “The Graham Norton Show” to promote the release of his new book, "Will," and his new movie, “King Richard,” recalled the movie star advice he received from Schwarzenegger during his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” days.

The “Men in Black” actor recalled that he was invited to the opening of a Planet Hollywood location in Australia, where he spotted Schwarzenegger standing alongside Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, a trio he referred to as the “magi.”

Smith shared that he walked up to them and said, “I want to be the biggest movie star in the world, and I know if anybody can tell me how to do it, you guys can.”

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureAriana Grande does perfect Kristin Chenoweth impression — for Kristin Chenoweth

Smith remembered them looking at one another and in their “secret movie star language, they communicated that Arnold was going to answer me.”

In a spot-on Schwarzenegger tone, Smith recalled the "Terminator" star responding, "'If you’re going to be a movie star, your movies can’t only be successful in America. You’ve got to go to every country in the world, you have to think of yourself as a politician running for the job of biggest movie star in the world.'"

It's safe to say that Smith not only appreciated Schwarzenegger’s advice, but took it.

Hoda and Jenna chime in on Will Smith's revealing interview with Oprah

Nov. 8, 202102:55

Smith is currently receiving Oscar buzz for his role as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams' father, in the movie "King Richard." The film is currently playing in theaters and is streaming on HBO Max.

Emily Karp