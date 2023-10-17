Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Will Smith’s 1st Instagram post since her memoir came out

Jada Pinkett Smith says she has “no idea” what Will Smith meant by his first Instagram post since headlines around her memoir, "Worthy," emerged.

“I don’t know, I have no idea what that means,” Pinkett Smith said during a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Oct. 17.

On Monday, Smith posted an Instagram video of himself on a boat with the caption, “Notifications off :).”

The video showed the “Emancipation” star relaxing as he ignored constant dings and alerts from his phone.

“Fun fact about me. I can take a nap almost anywhere,” said a message overlaid on the video.

“Will has his own sense of humor. Who knows?” Pinkett Smith said when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked her to respond to the post, published the .

Many fans assumed Smith’s post was a cheeky response to all the attention he’s been receiving in light of the recent details Pinkett Smith shared about their marriage ahead of the release of her memoir, “Worthy.”

Pinkett Smith said this could definitely be the case.

“Well, I’m sure his notifications were blowing up,” she told Hoda and Jenna. “He was like, ‘I’m good.’”

When Hoda and Jenna noted that Pinkett Smith had commented on his post with a laughing emoji, she said her thumbs weren't behind that reaction.

“That was probably my team,” she said with a smile.

Pinkett Smith shared new details about her relationship with Smith in a recent NBC News prime-time special with Hoda Kotb.

One major revelation she shared is that she and Smith have been separated and have lived “completely separate lives” since 2016.

When asked why she and Smith hadn’t previously opened up about their separation, Pinkett Smith said it came down to “just not being ready yet ... Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership ... In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.”

She clarified on TODAY Oct. 16 that she and Smith are still “working hard” on their relationship.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told Hoda three days after their primetime interview aired. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.

“There’s no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing,” she continued. “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

She also said during her recent chat with Hoda and Jenna that she and Smith are “in the most beautiful place.”

“I will never leave Will’s side,” she said. “Ever.”