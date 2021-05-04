Will Smith to document body transformation after being in 'worst shape' of his life

After sharing with his fans that he’s in the “worst shape of my life” on Monday, actor Will Smith posted Tuesday afternoon that he has big plans to switch things up.

In the caption of an Instagram post where he stands proudly in just his underwear, the “Fresh Prince” revealed he is teaming up with YouTube to “get my health and wellness back on track.”

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

Monday, Smith had shared a photo of himself in a similar outfit — black short shorts, slippers and an unzipped hoodie with no shirt, complete with a glimpse of his chest and stomach.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he wrote alongside the photo.

The first picture was hailed in the comments as a triumph by his fans.

“You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” musician Sonna Rele commented.

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” Questlove wrote.

"You look good!" Amy Schumer added.

Despite the alleged pantry grazing, Smith has been fairly busy during the pandemic. He's been working on a big-budget film called "Emancipation," a thriller about runaway slaves and last year he participated in the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, which aired on HBO Max in November, ending a 27-year feud the with original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert.

Multiple reports indicate Smith is also slated to be in a few upcoming sequels that will likely require him to be in action-star shape — “Bright 2” and “Bad Boys 4.”

