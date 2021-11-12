Will Poulter comments on his Marvel transformation that has fans going wild

Will Poulter is gearing up to play the role of Adam Warlock in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

In a recent interview with British GQ, the 28-year-old star commented on his transformation for the upcoming film, which has had fans going wild on social media.

The movie, due to be released in 2023, is set to begin filming in the coming weeks, and Poulter is dedicated to being in shape for the Adam Warlock role. In preparation, the British actor has committed to consistent training, and fans are already noticing the results.

Poulter, pictured here at a premiere of "Dopesick" last month in Washington, D.C., will appear in the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie. Shannon Finney / Getty Images

“I’ve just come to terms with everything that’s required now. Filming starts in a month or so, so (I’m) definitely locking in and training my focus on that role and that role alone,” said Poulter, who is known for roles in films like "We're the Millers" and "Midsommar."'

After the announcement was made about Poulter’s arrival into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people raved about his transformation on social media.

"Holy moly. It *is* true. Will Poulter got jacked," one recent tweet from writer Nick Romano read.

Poulter is grateful to be joining the ranks of other actors who've appeared in Marvel films.

“It’s still sinking in for me. I’m very, very honoured to have been welcomed into the Marvel family, and especially into a franchise like 'Guardians' which I’ve admired for a long time,” Poulter said.

As Poulter preps for his role in the new "Guardians of the Galaxy," he can currently be seen in the Hulu series “Dopesick.” The drama focuses on America's opioid crisis.