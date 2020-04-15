Will people return to movie theaters? Why the box office's future looks bright

From first dates to family outings, a night at the movies is as steeped in Americana as buttered popcorn and coming attractions, but it’s one of many rituals that has hit pause while businesses close in response to the coronavirus.

The status of the movie theater, like so many industries at the moment, is in limbo. The thought of sitting in an enclosed space with strangers seems anathema right now, and whether consumers will return when the current pandemic ends, and we are given the go-ahead to resume our lives, is a cliffhanger for the film industry.

“My sense is that people will be very happy to go back to normal and if they enjoyed seeing movies in the movie theater before the pandemic they will be very happy to return to normal afterward and to kind of cling to those things that they enjoyed without much thought prior,” Dr. Marney White, clinical psychologist and associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at the Yale School of Public Health, told TODAY. “I think that they will become even more enjoyable and more cherished when this is all over.”

This theater in Brooklyn, New York offers words of hope on April 1, 2020. Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty Images

AMC Theatres, which has more than 1,000 theaters, is reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy, while several recent releases were made available on different streaming platforms. Assuming the coronavirus no longer poses a risk, White believes the lure of the cinematic experience will continue to entice consumers.

“It’s kind of the magic of the movie theater, people like the smell of popcorn, they like the dark theater and the big screen and the loud volume and the collective community experience of watching in a big theater with strangers and kind of enjoying the crowd response,” White said.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for global media measurement company Comscore, estimates North American theaters bring in $600-$700 million in a slow month and the first part of 2020 was going strong before theaters closed, which created an immense economic vacuum for the film industry. Despite what has already transpired, Dergarabedian is also optimistic while noting that theaters will remain cautious when they do open again.

When will people return to movie theaters and enjoy stocking up on snacks before catching the latest blockbuster? Getty Images stock

“I think it’s going to be a methodical, well thought out and strategic process,” he told TODAY. “You don’t want to just open the doors and say, ‘Hey, come right back in.’"

“Once the all clear is given, I think people will be very excited to go back, but with the obvious eye towards being safe and healthy and cautious and it’ll take time to build that consumer confidence,” he added. "I think it’ll come back. We’ve seen in past years; the 1918 pandemic was followed by the Roaring ‘20s.”

The film is industry is big business. According to data from the National Association of Theatre Owners, there were 5,548 cinema sites and 40,613 indoor screens in 2019. The group reports U.S. and Canada grossed $11.4 billion last year. Globally, the box office tallied a record $42.2 billion last year, according to the 2019 THEME Report, a study produced by the Motion Picture Association.