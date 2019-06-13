She may be best known the world as the Queen of Pop, but back at home, Madonna is better known as mom.

The 60-year-old superstar recently took out time from her busy schedule — which, in addition to being a mother of six, includes preparing to release a new album "Madame X" and delivering a highly anticipated Pride Island performance — to talk to TODAY's Harry Smith about that important part of her life.

And it's a part that just keeps getting better.

"The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent," she said. "Yeah, definitely."

As far as she's concerned, that just makes sense.

"Of course, but it's like everything," she added. "The more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter."

So if Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, Mercy, 13, Stelle, 6, and Estere, 6, have all helped her improve her parenting skills, the question is, would she like to get even better at this whole motherhood thing by having a bigger brood?

"Um ... not right this second," she said. "But never say never."

That phrase works both about the possibility of expanding her family and expanding her career. After all, Madonna is always pushing boundaries and growing as a performer.

Evidence of that can be seen in the look she sports in the interview — with sleek pulled back hair and a sparkling eye patch. It's all for her current performance persona, Madame X, who is part globe-trotting secret agent and part everywoman.

Fans of the "Crave" singer will have a chance to see more of her alter ego on her "Madame X" tour in September, but they don't have to wait long to hear more.

She'll release her new album of that name this Friday — the same day her full interview airs on TODAY.