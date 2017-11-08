Will Kate and Toby tie the knot this season? 'This Is Us' producer weighs in

share tweet pin email

(Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched the latest episode of "This Is Us," what are you waiting for? Go check it out and then read on.)

Tuesday night's episode of "This Is Us" packed a roller-coaster of emotions for the Pearson family and left fans wondering what's next for a couple of members of the Big Three.

For instance: When will Kate, who's both pregnant and engaged, actually walk down the aisle with Toby?

NBC / NBC Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby on "This Is Us."

Obviously, it's just a matter of time for these lovebirds, but they want to do it right — all the way down to Toby asking for posthumous approval from Jack.

But how much time?

"I can’t commit to later this season, but I can definitely commit to giving people a really big, satisfying Pearson wedding," producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. "The back half of the season will start to really build momentum and head toward that."

And even though Papa Pearson is long gone by this point in the plot, don't count Jack out on the wedding day.

"That’s something we talk about all the time!" Aptaker added. "Can we do a father-daughter dance with an urn? Whether or not it’s through the urn, Jack will definitely be a huge part of this wedding."

Jack certainly had a chance to play the part of the proud pop in the last episode, as he stood alongside a passionate Rebecca in an effort to make his family whole by officially adopting Randall.

NBC Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack on "This Is Us."

But when the plot flashed forward again, it was son Kevin — who's been teetering between renewed romance with Sophie and complete collapse from addiction — who was in the spotlight and in need of help.

And now, after telling Sophie it's over again, he could be heading toward the next tragedy in the family.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Justin Hartley as Kevin and Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie on "This Is Us."

Which leads to the next big question: Will he get help before it's too late?

According to Aptaker, "We are very, very close to rock bottom with him."

Which hopefully means there will soon be nowhere to go but up.