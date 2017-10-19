share tweet pin email

Justin Hartley will soon be a married man. The "This Is Us" star has been engaged to actress Chrishell Stause for more than a year, and now they're looking forward to tying the knot.

And as the day grows closer, Hartley grows more excited.

Chris Delmas / AFP - Getty Images Justin Hartley and fiance Chrishell Stause attend the 8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, on October 14, 2017.

"I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife," he recently told Us Weekly. "I love the fact that I will have a wife, and we’ll be husband and wife and live together."

But he's not just looking forward to their future side-by-side. Hartley can't wait for the big event itself.

"I’m actually really looking forward to the wedding day," the 40-year-old explained. "I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years. It’s going to be great."

NBC The cast of "This Is Us": Sterling K Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby.

But what about the friends he sees more often than that, the ones who play his family on "This Is Us"? Will they support him off-screen like they do on-screen?

While Hartley didn't reveal whether or not the cast has RSVP'd, when asked if Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and the rest of the gang would be there for the bash, he said, "I hope so, yeah. I hope so — God willing, yeah.”

Earlier this year, Hartley spoke to TODAY about his upcoming nuptials, and shared the sweet story of how he popped the question to his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star.

Since he'd already promised Stause that he'd have a broken anniversary ring repaired for her, he used it as a prop in the proposal.

Hartley told her he'd had it fixed and casually handed her a box which contained ... the same old busted ring.

"She turned around to tell me, 'Honey, it's broken,'" he recalled, and then she saw him. "I was on one knee with the (engagement ring)."