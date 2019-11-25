'Will & Grace' will do a special 'I Love Lucy' episode

“Will & Grace” love Lucy.

The final season of the “Will & Grace” reboot will include a special “I Love Lucy” themed episode scheduled to air next spring.

The episode will include a trio of dream sequences in which Grace, Jack and Karen will each play Lucy in re-creations with the same dialogue from three classic scenes of the pioneering sitcom.

The cast of "I Love Lucy" in a 1955 episode. From left are Lucille Ball, as Lucy Ricardo; Vivian Vance, as Ethel Mertz; Desi Arnaz, as Ricky Ricardo; and William Frawley as Fred Mertz. CBS via Getty Images

Debra Messing will portray Lucy in the “Vitameatavegamin” scene, while Sean Hayes will give Lucy a spin in the famous chocolate factory scene and Megan Mullally will give Lucy a go in the grape stomping scene.

Eric McCormack, who plays Will, will appear as Ricky in each scene.

Lucille Ball and Teresa Tirelli in the infamous 1956 grape-stomping episode. CBS via Getty Images

Lucille Ball, of course, played Lucy in “I Love Lucy,” and her husband at the time, Desi Arnaz, portrayed Ricky. This new episode will certainly hit close to home for at least one person in their family. Their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, will guest star, playing a worker in the chocolate factory scene (a role originated by actress Elvia Allman), marking the first time she has signed on to appear in a role honoring her mother’s show.

“I know my parents would be over the moon to be honored in this way and by such similar talents who bring the same kind of joy to audiences as they did in ‘I Love Lucy,"’ she said. “I’m thrilled to be invited to the party and will do my best to honor the memory of Elvia Allman’s iconic performance.”

This special episode also signals another step in the broadcast networks’ desire to embrace TV’s past. Last spring, ABC won raves (not to mention an Emmy Award) for its live re-enactments of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” The live shows were such a hit, in fact, that ABC is doing it again next month with another live broadcast of “All in the Family,” as well as one for “Good Times.”

This homage to "I Love Lucy" is the latest surprise for “Will & Grace” before signing off next year. Last month, NBC revealed Grace would be having a baby. Billie Lourd, granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, who played Grace's mom on the show, will also appear in an episode next year, playing the granddaughter of Reynolds' character. Demi Lovato and Ryan Phillippe are also expected to guest star in the final season.