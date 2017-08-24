share tweet pin email

The "Will & Grace" gang is up to their old tricks in a hilarious new promo video that finds Will, Grace, Jack and Karen being fabulously snarky about sex, politics and more!

In the 30-second sneak peek, which NBC unveiled Thursday, fans see a few not-so-tender throwback moments from the show's original 1998-2006 run — as well as brand-new footage of the BFFs behaving just as badly as ever.

Naturally, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) find themselves gabbing about pop culture and skewering celebrities — in this case, they poke a little fun at a famous politician.

During a quick game of Heads Up! Will describes the mystery subject to Grace: "OK, he’s a man, but he’s aged into a lesbian."

"Newt Gingrich!” she immediately yells.

Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) demonstrates he's kept up with the dating world while the show was off the air.

"Grindr has gotten so skanky,” he complains while swiping options on his phone. “I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling."

See the gang's hilarious high jinks in the video above!

In addition to the new preview, Messing shared more excitement on Instagram with this photo of Harry Connick, Jr. (who played Grace's ex-husband during the show's original run) on the set.

Time to swooooooonnnnn. Yup! He's backkkkkkkkkkkk. That southern gentleman that stole all of our hearts- @harryconnickjr . There will never be another Leo.❤️ @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

"Will & Grace" returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EST.