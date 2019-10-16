Sign up for our newsletter

The end is nigh for “Will & Grace,” but a promo for the show’s final season teases a new beginning for one character.

Grace is going to be a mom!

That’s right — Will and Grace and a bundle of joy are on the way.

On Tuesday, NBC revealed that the last season of the show’s revival run was being bumped up from its expected midseason slot to a spot in next week’s prime-time lineup. A one-minute trailer revealed even more big news just hours later.

In the clip, a montage of gasps and dropped jaws lead up to an announcement from Grace (Debra Messing), who can be seen sitting in a subway car and crying out “I’m pregnant!” to a complete stranger.

Her fellow passenger asks, “Aren’t you a little …”

“Old?!” the 52-year-old character says, finishing the sentence for her. “Yes!”

Or as Jack (Sean Hayes) puts it in a later scene, Grace is “trying to cook a baby in an old 1970s Easy-Bake” oven.

Ouch!

But geriatric pregnancy jokes aside, Grace eventually finds support from one not-so-surprising source.

“What an amazing mom you’re going to be,” Will (Eric McCormack) tells her.

Fans will have to tune in to find out more details about the baby on way, including the identity of the dad.

The 11th season of “Will & Grace” kicks off Thursday, Oct. 24, on NBC.