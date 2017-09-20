Here's how you can catch up on 'Will & Grace' before the show returns

share tweet pin email

The cast of “Will & Grace” will return in a revival of their popular sitcom later this month, but first, a happy surprise for fans: All eight seasons of the original series will be available for streaming via Hulu and the NBC app, beginning Thursday.

Viewers will have 194 episodes to binge as a refresher before the revival’s September 28 launch date. Additionally, all new episodes will also be streamed on Hulu and the NBC app the day after they air on TV.

You GUYS!!! All 8 seasons of #WillandGrace will be available to stream starting TOMORROW on the NBC app!! #weekendplans pic.twitter.com/RGM1vM9jtI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 20, 2017

“As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can’t think of a better way to reintroduce ‘Will & Grace’ to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

“With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, ‘Will & Grace’ is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it.”

NBC You have one week to binge all 194 episodes of the original "Will and Grace" series before the revival premieres. No pressure, though.

“Will & Grace” first premiered back in 1998 and had a successful run, with 83 Emmy nominations and 16 wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000. It served as the launching pad for its four main stars — Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) — and featured a litany of guest stars, including Harry Connick Jr., Kevin Bacon and Cher.

Last month, the gang sat down with TODAY’s Natalie Morales to relive some of their favorite moments and chat about their excitement at being back on set.

“When we came to work, we were like children in a kindergarten class that got along, and that just came back instantly,” said McCormack. Added Hayes, “It just feels like we took a tiny hiatus.”

The 16-episode revival kicks off with Will and Grace single and living together again. The show has already been picked up for a 13-episode second season.

“Will & Grace” will air on NBC on Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET.